MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A corporation in Wisconsin that operates nine McDonald’s will have to pay over $30,000 for failing/refusing to hire Black applicants because of their race.

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Pensec, Inc., which operates nine McDonald’s restaurants, will pay $31,137 to resolve a race discrimination lawsuit. In addition to the money, they will also ‘furnish other relief’.

EEOC’s lawsuit says that Pensec either failed or refused to hire Black applicants because of their race. Black applicants were reportedly told the store manager ‘Don’t like n*****s,’ and that the store needed ‘Spanish people.’

That specific location is located on West Washington Street in Milwaukee. It also reportedly had a statistically significant shortfall when it came to the hiring of black employees based on census data for that area.

The consent decree entered by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller prohibits the company from discriminating in the future; requires Pensec to make best efforts to reach hiring goals for black employees; and mandates Pensec provide training on Title VII to its employees and make regular reports to the EEOC regarding its compliance.

“This consent decree furthers those objectives by re­quiring that the company to take steps to reform its hiring practices,” said Gregory Gochanour, the EEOC’s regional attorney in Chicago.

“We are pleased that we were able to resolve this case with Pensec. The consent decree will ensure that the federal laws against discrimination are followed, that all future applicants, regardless of their race, will be given the consideration that they de­serve,” said Julianne Bowman, director of the EEOC’s Chicago District Office.

The EEOC also has offices in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.