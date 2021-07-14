Don’t miss out: 2021 Heid Music Series is underway, collecting tips for non-profits

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outdoor concerts are back on after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. For locals, the Heid Music Summer Concerts is even helping non-profits in the process.

According to Downtown Appleton Inc., the concert series is collecting tips for different non-profits each week during their scheduled concerts.

Organizers say some of the non-profits include Feeding America and the Boys and Girls Club.

Courtesy: Appleton Downtown Inc.

Concerts are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. at Jones Park.

The series is also supporting Downtown bars, restaurants and vendors in the park, who will provide food and a variety of drinks for those over and under the age of 21. If you are over 21, make sure to bring an ID to be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at the event.

Wondering what the linup is for this year’s Heid Music Summer Concert Series?

Here is the current schedule:

July 1 – Ask Your Mother

Ask Your Mother July 8 – Road Trip

Road Trip July 15 – Star Six Nine

Star Six Nine July 22 – The Presidents

The Presidents July 29 – Grand Union

Grand Union August 5 – Mile of Music Artists

Mile of Music Artists August 12 – Mistrial

Mistrial August 19 – Vic Ferrari’s Symphony on the Rocks

Vic Ferrari’s Symphony on the Rocks August 26 – Glam Band

Glam Band September 2 – Unity the Band

Unity the Band September 9 – Conscious Pilot

Conscious Pilot September 16 – Bazooka Joe

Bazooka Joe September 23 – String Benders

String Benders September 30 – Rain Date/TBA

Parking? No problem! Click here to learn more about nearby ramps and parking meters in the area.