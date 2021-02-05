Door, Calumet county snowmobile trails partially open after snowstorm

(WFRV) – Some of Calumet and Door County’s snowmobile trails are opening up after Wisconsin’s Thursday snowstorm.
Calumet County snowmobile trail system will open Zones Three and Four opened at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 5. Calumet County announced that Zones one and two will stay closed at this time.
Door County has announced the Southeast Zone will open at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 6. It was announced that no one should ride on the trails prior to the opening time and date, due to ongoing grooming operations.
For updates on Door County’s snowmobile trails opening/closing visit their website.