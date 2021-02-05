Door, Calumet county snowmobile trails partially open after snowstorm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person on a snowmobile rides on a trail, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rangeley, Maine. Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(WFRV) – Some of Calumet and Door County’s snowmobile trails are opening up after Wisconsin’s Thursday snowstorm.

Calumet County snowmobile trail system will open Zones Three and Four opened at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 5. Calumet County announced that Zones one and two will stay closed at this time.

Door County has announced the Southeast Zone will open at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 6. It was announced that no one should ride on the trails prior to the opening time and date, due to ongoing grooming operations.

For updates on Door County’s snowmobile trails opening/closing visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson

Ashwaubenon & Wrightstown boys keep rolling, De Pere girls knock of Pulaski

UW-Oshkosh pins Platteville in first match of WIAC winter sports