Door, Calumet county snowmobile trails partially open after snowstorm

(WFRV) – Some of Calumet and Door County’s snowmobile trails are opening up after Wisconsin’s Thursday snowstorm.

Calumet County snowmobile trail system will open Zones Three and Four opened at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 5. Calumet County announced that Zones one and two will stay closed at this time.

Door County has announced the Southeast Zone will open at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 6. It was announced that no one should ride on the trails prior to the opening time and date, due to ongoing grooming operations.

