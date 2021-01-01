Door Co. business hosts daylong polar plunge to benefit Southern Door Fire Dept.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In a normal year, the start of January would have been filled with polar plunges, but due to the pandemic, many of those events had to be canceled.
But Waterfront Mary’s Bar & Grill in Sturgeon Bay took the plunge to a new level in order to keep the community safe.
They hosted a daylong polar plunge to help raise funds for the Southern Door Fire Department.
The change of schedule was done to avoid large crowds that normally come with a polar plunge.
Jacksonport Polar Bear Club had to postpone their New Year’s Day swim due to COVID-19, but they plan on having the event again on January 1, 2022.
