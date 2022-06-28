ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Continuing tradition – that is what Ryan and Rebecca are doing during the 4th of July holiday in Door County, Wisconsin.

The couple took over Uncle Tom’s Candy Store in February of 2022 and have been continuing the legacy Tom “Uncle Tom” Collis first started.

Even with the store’s traditions, the two are creating new ideas of their own. For Valentine’s Day, the store launched a new flavor just in time for the holiday.

Now, they are carrying on Uncle Tom’s passion for recognizing the people that make the country a safe place.

The couple explained Uncle Tom never passed up the opportunity to recognize military and first responders’ sacrifices/service.

He made sure to show his appreciation on the candy shop walls and rafters. Images, badges, pictures, and quilts can still be seen hanging on the walls of the store.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the store reports it saw more than 1,000 visitors coming from all over the state and country. To show appreciation, it offered one free package of candy from the shop to any active or retired member of the military.

For the 4th of July holiday, the couple said they are happy to announce the same offer will happen – adding it will be for all military personnel and active first responders.

“We are proud to recognize the men and women who continue to make incredible sacrifices for our freedoms while upholding a tradition our founder (Tom Collis) began decades ago,” said Ryan Mueller, husband and co-owner with Rebecca Whipple.

The shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The store is usually closed Mondays, but Ryan tells Local 5 it will be open on July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.