SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.

They say the investigation indicated a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida, had crossed the centerline and hit the rear tires of a semi trailer.

After hitting the trailer, the Ford Flex then hit a Ford Explorer, driven by a 60-year-old man with a 53-year-old passenger. The Ford Explorer had pulled onto the shoulder before it was hit in an attempt to avoid colliding with the Ford Flex.

Deputies identified the 78-year-old who died as Richard Straubel of Cape Coral, FL, and Ephraim, WI.

The driver of the Ford Explorer has been identified as 60-year-old Tracy Ahola of Egg Harbor. The passenger was 53-year-old Kimberly Ahola, who was also from Egg Harbor.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.