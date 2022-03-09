STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will reopen on Wednesday after being closed down for almost two weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region said the bridge will be open to vehicle and marine traffic starting at 3 p.m.

The bridge was first closed on Feb. 28 to repair damaged overhead structures after a vehicle crashed in October of 2021.

For more state highway maintenance information, visit the Northeast Region maintenance website.