EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over the world are coming to Door County this summer to fill seasonal jobs.

During the pandemic, Destination Door County’s H2B and J1 programs struggled to find applicants with them in 2020 being shut down altogether. Now, they are back in full swing, with nearly 600 applicants signed up so far this summer.

Destination Door County Director of Advocacy Phil Berndt says, “Many of the students bring so many interesting perspectives to our community. As a small community, you know everybody, and it’s really nice to learn about the other cultures. Seeing your own home through somebody else’s eyes is really a special gift.”

At Big Easy Bagel & Beignet in Egg Harbor, owner Lauren Schar has hired two employees from the H2B program this year with plans to hire more.

Luis Urquilla and Diego Chavez are both from El Salvador, and they started working at the restaurant a month ago.

Urquilla spoke about the job saying, “This is a big opportunity for myself because I can support my family, and also, this is a new experience that I will have on my resume for life.”

Chavez also reflected on what he can learn from the experience saying, “It means a new opportunity for me. I want to learn as much as I can and also make good relationships with some people.”

Employees like Urquilla and Chavez are what is helping keep businesses afloat amid summer staffing shortages.

Owner Lauren Schar says, “Last year, we never made it to 6 days. We were just at 5 days, and this year, we’re open from 8-2 p.m., 6 days a week. It’s given us an opportunity to breathe. We’ve got the help, and they are doing a great job.”