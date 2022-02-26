DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region is reminding residents that the Michigan Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle and marine traffic from Feb. 28 through March 11.

Officials said the closure is necessary so that crews can finish repairing the damaged overhead structures on the bridge’s lift span which resulted from a crash that happened back in October of 2021.

Beginning on Monday the following traffic impacts will take place:

The Michigan Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle, marine and pedestrian traffic until Friday, March 11.

Residents traveling will need to use the Oregon/Maple Bridge or Bayview Bridge during the closure.

For more state highway maintenance information, visit the Northeast Region maintenance website.