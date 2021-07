SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway girl from the Township of Sevastopol.

According to deputies, Ashley Norris was last seen on July 9 at around 12:30 a.m. Ashley was reportedly seen leaving in the vehicle pictured below.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ashley Norris, you are asked to contact the Door County Sheriff’s Office at 920-746-2400 with any information.