STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Seed Library is back and blooming for its fourth consecutive year.

According to the Door County Library, the ‘Door County Seed Library’ will be starting back up on March 21, just in time for the spring season. This year, the program will be accessible in all eight Door County Library branches.

Officials describe the Door County Seed Library as a free community program that promotes biodiversity through education by encouraging its members to ‘check out’ seeds that they can then plant and grow at home.

“People can grow the seeds in their garden and enjoy the blooms and bounty of their harvest,” said Penne Wilson, Door County Master Gardener and co-founder of the Seed Library.

Community members will be able to pick from an assortment of seeds including vegetable, herb, and flower seeds.

Door County Seed Library

Door County Seed Library

Library officials note that while there is no limit on the number of seed packets one can check out, they ask that people only take what they need and will plant in their personal garden.

The Door County Seed Library first started in 2019 and has already distributed over 25,000 packets of seeds.

Residents who are interested in participating this year are encouraged to become a member of the Door County Seed Library by completing a membership form at their website.