STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sexual Assault Center of Family Services in Door County has relocated.

According to the company, the new center will now be located in at 207 S. 4th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. Staff note that the facility will continue to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will keep its hotline number the same.

The sexual assault center offers various free and confidential services to those impacted by sexual violence regardless of when the incident occurred.

With April being designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, officials are encouraging community members to wear the color teal throughout the month as a marker that they are standing with the center and the survivors it serves.

In addition, the company is also hoping to motivate bar owners and staff to become part of the SAFE Bar Network, which works with businesses to build a culture where staff can use active bystander skills to create a comfortable, safe, and fun atmosphere.

