NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27.

During the closure, crews will be repairing concrete pavement on WIS 42 at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57.

As a result of these repairs, officials shared that the south leg of WIS 42 will be closed for one to two weeks but remain open on the weekends.

Traffic impacts:

The WIS 42 closure at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57, Door County, will be closed for one to two weeks beginning Monday. WIS 42 will remain open on the weekends.

Detour Route: The WIS 42 detour will follow County H and County S.

These repairs are reportedly part of the WIS 42 Project in Door County which is aimed at improving 7.2 miles of WIS 42.