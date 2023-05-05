DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Door County have arrested an 18-year-old on a terrorist threat charge after a ‘select group’ of students received a ‘hit list’ email.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the potential threat at Southern Door Schools on Sunday, April 30.

The Southern Door School District sent out a notification of the potential threat to parents and guardians of the district’s students and the Door County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation. While the investigation was being conducted, an increased presence was maintained at the school by Door County deputies.

On May 5, the Door County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew L. Zittlow, an 18-year-old man from Brussels, in connection to this incident. Authorities did note that Zittlow is a student at Southern Door High School.

It is alleged that Zittlow created a fictitious e-mail account posing as someone else and reportedly sent the threatening email to the group of students.

A recommendation of the following charges was forwarded to the Door County District Attorney’s Office:

Terrorist Threats

Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems

Individuals tied to distributing $5M-worth of fentanyl in Fox Valley arrested [We] continue to maintain a stance that there will be no tolerance of threats towards any of our schools. All threats will be treated as credible until proven otherwise. We are committed to the safety of students, facilities, and visitors at our schools. Door County Sheriff Tammy Sternard & Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin

A bond hearing for Zittlow was held on May 5, and deputies say that additional charges may be coming.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.