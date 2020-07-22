Door County auto shop employee tests positive for COVID-19, business closing for ‘indefinite period of time’

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County auto shop is closing “for an indefinite period of time” after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A Sunday Facebook post from The Last Stop, located in Ellison Bay, says they will remain closed until all employees have been tested for COVID-19. At this time, no other employees are showing symptoms of the virus.

Cleaning will be done in the store and garage area while The Last Stop is closed.

“We are taking the responsibility as owners to do the right thing,” the Facebook post reads. “Please be kind, and understand this is real, and we will all get through this.”

