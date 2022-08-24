STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company celebrated Ukraine’s Independence Day through a candle lighting ceremony called “Light to Unite.”

The candles they lit were yellow and blue, paying homage to the country’s colors.

The business owner’s grandmother Luba Derkacz says, “I’m proud that more people are starting to understand and come out and do something about it because individually, it’s very hard to do anything, but together, we can conquer just about anything that we want.”

The money from the candle purchases goes to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit that donates medical supplies to the country. The candle company has raised more than $800,000 since February. Both organizations are grateful for the overwhelming support.

Door County Candle Company owner Christiana Trapani says, “It means so much that so many people across the country, across the world, want to help and want to support. I think it just shows that people together can really make a difference.”

Anastasia Rab, a board member for Razom for Ukraine, agrees, “This has been extremely difficult to watch what’s happening in Ukraine, and the support is truly overwhelming. It’s one of the many things that keeps us going and really determined.”

The candle company’s next fundraising goal is $1 million.