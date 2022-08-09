STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County Candle, a small, Ukrainian family-owned Wisconsin company, announced on Monday its decision to double down on its donation efforts.

“Light to Unite” is an initiative put on by Door County Candle Company to raise $1 million before Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24.

As of Monday, the business stated that they will be donating $5 from every online sale of its traditional yellow Lemongrass and blue Lakeshore candles to Razom for Ukraine.

Thus far, Door County Candle Company officials say they’ve raised over $700,000, but are still aiming high toward that $1 million goal.

“My family and I were devastated to hear what is happening in Ukraine and knew we needed to do something to help raise awareness and provide aid and relief from this terrible war. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and all over the world to raise money to help Ukrainians, and I am hopeful we can unite to reach our $1 million goal together,” said Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company and a second-generation Ukrainian American.

When news broke on February 24 about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Door County Candle Company went to work, hoping to sell a few hundred of its Ukraine candles. However, the company surpassed all expectations selling over 20,000 Ukraine candles in just 2 weeks.

“I was so touched by Christiana and Door County Candle Company’s efforts and want to do my part too,” said Penny Beerntsen, who volunteers multiple times a week helping with Ukraine candle orders.

Additionally, Door County Candle Company will continue to donate 100% of its profits from its Ukrainian candle.

“This Independence Day holds special significance for Ukrainians and is a reminder of why the ‘Light to Unite’ donations are so important. I hope this extra effort keeps Ukraine’s need on everyone’s mind and hearts to keep the support going,” added Trapani.

For more information about Door County Candle Company’s ‘Light to Unite’ donation efforts, you can visit its website here.