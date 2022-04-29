STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company is looking for volunteers for the month of May, as they are a little low on helpers.

According to their Facebook, the company that is producing candles to benefit Ukraine needs volunteers to help clean candle jars, trim wicks, wicking jars, help in the packing department, and whatever else might come up.

Those interested in volunteering and helping out should email info@doorcountycandle.com. The company has already raised over $425,000 to benefit Ukraine.

