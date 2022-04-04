DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company is reminding people where to buy their Ukraine Candles following multiple messages from customers who thought they were buying from them.

The Door County Candle Company posted on Facebook that multiple people have emailed them regarding orders they thought were placed through the Door County Candle Company. However, those orders were apparently with other companies who have a similar Ukraine-style candle.

Officials wanted to remind everyone that the only place to buy their Ukraine Candle online was through their website. The Door County Candle Company says they are donating 100% of the profits from the candles.

They also asked anyone who did not receive an order confirmation to message them. The company’s FAQ page was also linked.

In early March, the company said they surpassed their second goal of 10,000 candles.

More information can be found on their website.