SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.

The office identified the driver as 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay. He appeared in Door County Circuit Court on Monday, August 29, for a bond hearing on the charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, a class D felony.

Chief Deputy McCarty said Gann is currently being held in the Door County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

“The Door County Sheriff Office would like to clarify that this crash was NOT related to the intersection of STH 42-57 and Gordon Rd. We have become aware of numerous social media posts and comments erroneously stating that the crash occurred at that intersection,” pointed out Chief Deputy McCarty.

A court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, September 1.