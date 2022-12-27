GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County.

The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.

Photo Credit: Simply Scandinavian

Photo Credit: Simply Scandinavian

“Even though Mother Nature created some incredible artwork for us, it is a bit worrisome due to the weight that is on the building,” said Gretel Sannikas, Owner of Simply Scandinavian.

The shop’s owner believes that the ice encasing the building is at least a foot thick, and hopes that the upcoming warm weather will help thaw out the Door County gift shop.