LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Door County Historical Society hosts first annual Heritage Halloween event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween_1475611392605.jpg

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Historical Society will be hosting its first annual Heritage Halloween at Heritage Village in Sturgeon Bay on Oct. 31.

The event will have free admission and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Village.

“We have been sharing bite-sized Door County history stories on Facebook,” DCHS Executive Director Bailey Koepsel said, “but nothing connects us to the community like in-person events. This is why we will be hosting our first annual Heritage Halloween at Heritage Village in Sturgeon Bay.”

Organizers add masks will be required and the trick-or-treating portion of the event will consist of staff members handing out small bags of pre-portioned candy to anyone in costume.

The event will include a scavenger hunt, riddles, rhymes, and short stories told by staff members, and short hikes through the woods lead by Crossroads at Big Creek.

This event is said to be for residents of all ages to enjoy.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em