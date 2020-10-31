Door County Historical Society hosts first annual Heritage Halloween event

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Historical Society will be hosting its first annual Heritage Halloween at Heritage Village in Sturgeon Bay on Oct. 31.

The event will have free admission and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heritage Village.

“We have been sharing bite-sized Door County history stories on Facebook,” DCHS Executive Director Bailey Koepsel said, “but nothing connects us to the community like in-person events. This is why we will be hosting our first annual Heritage Halloween at Heritage Village in Sturgeon Bay.”

Organizers add masks will be required and the trick-or-treating portion of the event will consist of staff members handing out small bags of pre-portioned candy to anyone in costume.

The event will include a scavenger hunt, riddles, rhymes, and short stories told by staff members, and short hikes through the woods lead by Crossroads at Big Creek.

This event is said to be for residents of all ages to enjoy.

