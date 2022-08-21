DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traditional Belgian festival held in Door County made a lasting impact as it helped feed, educate, and connect people from all over the community.

On Sunday, community members gathered that the Belgian Heritage Center to enjoy a traditional Belgian kermiss.

Organizers explained that a kermiss is a traditional harvest festival meant for the whole community to come together and eat authentic Belgian food, sip on some Belgian beer, listen to music, and just enjoy each other’s company.

The delicious Belgian food at this year’s kermiss included:

Booyah

Trippe (a Belgian sausage similar to a bratwurst)

Hamburgers

Jutt

Belgian pies

Tortes

Old-fashioned ice cream made on-site by using the power drive on a tractor

And after chowing down on all that scrumptious food, guests were treated to a variety of educational activities to help them learn more about the Belgian culture. These activities included:

Antique farm demonstrations to illustrate life on the farm

Guided tour of the historic 1894 schoolhouse located on the BHC campus

A special one-time showing of the new History of Belgian Booyah video

All proceeds from the kermiss will benefit the Belgian Heritage Center and its ongoing projects.

“We’re trying to save it, you know it’s the largest Belgian community, Belgian settlement in the United States. All of the proceeds here go to help us out here at the heritage center to keep our heritage alive,” shared Joe Alexander, Belgian Heritage Center Chairman.

The Belgian Heritage Center is located at 1255 County Road DK, Brussels. For more information on the Belgian Heritage Center, click here.