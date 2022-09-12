The Door County Land Trust is excited about a recent donation of 9-acres of land. (WFRV)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Land Trust is excited about two sections of land recently donated from the Nevins family.

“Door County Land Trust protects the exceptional lands of Door County and waters forever,” said Executive Director Emily Wood.

Door County is known for its tourism and the thousands of people each year who travel to the peninsula for rest, relaxation, and fun. The Land Trust works to make sure that people can do that for generations to come.

A recent donation to the Door County Land Trust is more than 9 acres of land in two parcels just south of Egg Harbor. (Handout/Door County Land Trust)

That’s also why Wood is excited about a new addition.

“It’s nine acres, which doesn’t sound like a huge parcel, but it’s really, really unique because it includes shoreline that’s undeveloped,” Wood said.

The area is just south of Egg Harbor near the Alpine Resort. In the middle of the property is a wetland.

“Wetlands, in general, are ecologically speaking, as diverse and productive as rainforests,” said Wood.

Think of it as a natural sponge from Mother Nature.

“They slow down water before they enter our waterways, they clean it and hold the pollutants and toxins back. They are like carbon ‘sinks,’ so they’re really effective at buffering climate change,” Wood added.

With the latest addition, it means the Land Trust now protects more than 9,000 acres in Door County.

“As we look to the future of the Land Trust, we look at the future of the Door County peninsula, what brings people here is the natural beauty, so we want to preserve that iconic landscape that keeps people coming here,” said Wood.

To learn more about the Land Trust, including how to volunteer, donate money or land, visit its website.