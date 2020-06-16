LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County Library one of 84 nonprofits to receive NEA Big Read grant

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Library is one of 84 nonprofit organizations selected to receive an NEA Big Read grant to support a community reading program.

Tina Kakuske the director of Door County Library said, “We are gratified by this award and are excited to share it with everyone in Door County.”

The NEA Big Read program in Door County will focus on the book titled “Station 11” by Emily St. John Mandel. This book will be shared with its eight locations the day after Thanksgiving for the community to enjoy. The activities for the program are set to begin at the end of January 2021.

The locations receiving “Station 11” will include Forestville, Sturgeon Bay, Egg Harbor, Baileys Harbor, Ephraim, Fish Creek, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Washington Island.

The chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Mary Anne Carter said, “We have become even more aware this year of the important ways the arts help us connect with others, and how they bring meaning, joy, and comfort to our lives…By bringing the NEA Big Read to Door County, Door County Library will provide opportunities for deep discussion and ways to help us better understand one another.”

