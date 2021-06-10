Door County makes plans for new vaccination venues this summer

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Door County’s Public Health Manager/Health Officer, Sue Powers, just over 64% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

That’s one of the highest county averages in the state, something officials attribute in part to their early vaccination efforts.

The county distributed vaccines using a drive-thru method.

“People really enjoyed that model,” Door County Emergency Management Director Dan Kane said. “It was was similar to going through a drive-thru at a restaurant: They can be in and out very quickly, they don’t have to get out of their car.”

The county’s drive-thru vaccinations were discontinued in May.

There’s now a weekly walk-in clinic in Sturgeon Bay, and another clinic every three weeks in Sister Bay.

“A lot of our vaccine effort has been in Sturgeon Bay, and we are trying to venture out north,” Powers explained.

They’re also set to host pop-up vaccination clinics at summer events across the county, the first will be at the Egg Harbor Farmers Market on Friday, June 11.

“We’re down, we think, to those who might be a little hesitant or haven’t found it convenient or easy,” Powers said of those who still need to be vaccinated, “so we want to take that extra step to make it easy and convenient and go to where people are.”

They’re hoping to reach a certain age group at the markets this summer.

“The population that we’re particularly looking to target are the younger age groups, so [we’re] hoping to reach some of those at the farm markets,” Powers said.

This summer, tourists aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the nice weather in Door County.

“It’s really nice that it’s summer, and that we can be a little more creative,” Powers said. “Those days at the drive-thru when it was snowing, some of them were tough.”