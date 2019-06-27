Door County: Man admits to assault of children

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says they have arrested a man Tuesday following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to a release by the police, a 28-year-old Sturgeon Bay man, Duryea Johnson, attempted to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy for “sexual purposes.”

Johnson communicated with an undercover cop and was then taken into custody by police.

Officials say they have referred charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, and other child sex crimes.

Johnson reportedly admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography on his mobile device. He also admitted to sexually assaulting multiple children within Door County, according to the police.

Police say a search warrant was executed on Johnson’s home and electronic devices were seized. They are to be examined by a Sturgeon Bay Police Department Forensic Expert.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they and Door County Sheriff Investigators are working on identifying those children.

Officials say there is no danger to the community. Johnson is currently being held at the Door County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brandon Shew or Sergeant Investigator Chad Hougaard at 920-746-2450.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.