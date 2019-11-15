Door County Maritime Museum hosting holiday fun with ‘Merry-Time Festival of Trees’

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether you’re ready or not, the holiday season is upon us and a few businesses are getting in the Christmas spirit.
The Door County Maritime Museum is offering visitors a chance to see some fantastic decorations with their ‘Merry-Time Festival of Trees.’ Since November 8, dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees have been scattered throughout the museum’s galleries. Decorated by local businesses, organizations and residents, each tree is adorned with beautiful ornaments and special surprises.
Every tree will go home with a lucky winner in the ‘Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle!’ The trees will be put up for a live auction and there will also be a silent auction to go with the tree raffle drawing and a score of heavy hors d’oeuvres at the event’s final event, “Jingle Mixer Gala” on December 10.
Museum admission includes a daily festival rate of $10 for adults (includes a free $5 Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle ticket). You can find more information about the museum and upcoming events online right here.