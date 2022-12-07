STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – December 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy as told by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is when the United States was surprisingly attacked at Pearl Harbor.

Fast forward to 2022, and Americans still take the day to reflect on the tragedy. Coast Guard City Sturgeon Bay held its inaugural Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday morning, with community members in attendance.

The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department had a joint color guard, and a U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard rang eight bells and floated a remembrance wreath.

Other memorial events included moments of silence, a rifle salute, taps, patriotic music, the sounding of General Quarters, and a ship’s whistle salute.

All three U.S. Coast Guard commands in Sturgeon Bay had additional personnel in formation on the pier for the event, and precisely at 11:55 a.m., which is 7:55 a.m. in Honolulu, exactly 81 years to the moment, is when the attack began.