Door County Maritime Museum prepares for 10-story addition

An expansion years in the making is getting ready to become a reality.

The Door County Maritime Museum has nearly reached its $5.5-million goal to add a wealth of new exhibits.

“It’s an enormous step forward for the museum,” said Sam Perlman, deputy director of the Door County Maritime Museum.

Enormous in both ambition and scale. A 10-story lighthouse decked out head-to-toe with exhibits is on the way.

And when brainstorming the best way to usher in the museum’s 50-year anniversary, the squad at the Maritime Museum kept the selling-point simple.

“They want to sit on a beach, they want to go on a boat,” he said. “Water does define all of our maritime history.”

The expansion will have an impact on the entire museum, with exhibits like shipwrecks of Door County being repurposed for the new ten-story structure. And other new displays will move on in to take its spot.

“It will tell in greater depth and detail the story of Door County, the Great Lakes, and the maritime history that is really all of our shared and collective maritime history,” said Perlman.

You’ll start with a ride to the top and work your way through 10-stories of displays back down to the bottom.

“The view that we’ll be able to see of the working waterfront of Sturgeon Bay is going to be really unmatched,” he said.

There’s no groundbreaking date yet, though construction is expected to last throughout the 2020 season.