LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County Mask Recommendation: Vaccinated & unvaccinated residents advised to wear masks indoors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday they are recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces per the recent CDC guidance.

According to the health department, while Door County is considered to be at a ‘moderate’ community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meaning the county doesn’t currently meet the ‘masking threshold’ set by the CDC, current data derived from the health department has put the county at a ‘high’ disease activity level, warranting the masking recommendation.

Health officials note that this recommendation is for those vaccinated and unvaccinated. Across the state, all counties except one are allegedly operating at a high COVID activity level fueling health officials’ plea that all residents take measures to protect themselves and the community by getting fully vaccinated, wearing masks, social distance, and increase sanitization efforts.

“This is a critical time for Door County with a marked increase in COVID-19 activity over the past two
weeks. The increasing numbers of confirmed cases, as well as the multitude of visitors coming to our
area, make it important that we all wear a face covering in indoor public places. Together, we all can help
stop the spread of COVID-19 in Door County,” writes Door County Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice