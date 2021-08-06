Door County Mask Recommendation: Vaccinated & unvaccinated residents advised to wear masks indoors

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday they are recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces per the recent CDC guidance.

According to the health department, while Door County is considered to be at a ‘moderate’ community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meaning the county doesn’t currently meet the ‘masking threshold’ set by the CDC, current data derived from the health department has put the county at a ‘high’ disease activity level, warranting the masking recommendation.

Health officials note that this recommendation is for those vaccinated and unvaccinated. Across the state, all counties except one are allegedly operating at a high COVID activity level fueling health officials’ plea that all residents take measures to protect themselves and the community by getting fully vaccinated, wearing masks, social distance, and increase sanitization efforts.

“This is a critical time for Door County with a marked increase in COVID-19 activity over the past two

weeks. The increasing numbers of confirmed cases, as well as the multitude of visitors coming to our

area, make it important that we all wear a face covering in indoor public places. Together, we all can help

stop the spread of COVID-19 in Door County,” writes Door County Department of Health and Human Services.