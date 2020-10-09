Door County Medical Center officials say they’re equipped to handle Covid-19 spike

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Door County Medical Center only has 25 beds, but CEO Brian Stephens says the hospital is prepared for the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

“It’s been a really busy time for us lately, not only with Covid but also with other conditions that people have in the community,” Stephens said. “Fortunately in the spring, we had an opportunity to do an awful lot of planning, and a surge did not occur in the spring but we have seen that surge here in September and October, and so we’re now putting those plans into place.”

The hospital has a six-bed isolation unt set up for covid patients.

“The isolation unit’s been pretty busy over the last few days,” Stephens said.

Also busy in Door County is the tourism industry.

“It has been busy,” Dan Kane, Door County Emergency Management Director said. “We do anticipate it being busy through the next several weeks to the end of October.”

The county isn’t discouraging tourists from visiting, but they are asking for visitors to mask up and follow guidelines.

“Regardless of what your personal views of the virus may be, just we’d ask that you do what you need to do in terms of taking personal responsibility,” Kane said.

Hospital officials say they have the resources to handle the additional population the tourism industry brings.

“We are staffed and have the facilities to adequately care for the larger population that we see in the summer,” Stephens said.

To take some of the burden off of the hospital, the county is calling in the National Guard to assist with testing.

“Discussions are ongoing now with the state, the county, and the National Guard,” Kane said. “It will help take the load off of the hospital, the only entity in the county currently doing testing.”

That testing will be offered weekly to make testing more accessible to Door County residents.

Kane told Local 5 that information like when and where the testing will take place will be released soon.

