DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent study ranked Door County as a top tourist destination among many other popular spots throughout the country. The peninsula has been drawing in visitors with its natural beauty and a wide variety of outside activities.

Most people only recognize Door County as the place to be during the summertime to enjoy walking along the Bays or in the Fall to take in the Foliage and cultural experiences during that time of year. Jen Rogers with Destination Door County explained to Local 5’s Samantha Petters that there is so much to explore year-round.

“Door County is not just a summer and fall destination. Winter is the perfect time to get up here,” said Rogers. “If you want to stay warm, a great Christmas holiday destination in Door County is the Door County Maritime Museum.”

The museum hosts a festival of trees, and local businesses and nonprofits will post trees throughout the museum and then auction them off. New Year celebrations also offer a unique experience to those who attend and are already preparing for 2024.

“If you want to come up here for New Year, we have the cherry drop, that is up in Sister Bay, midnight the cherry drops, it’s very door county,” explained Rogers. “And then Egg Harbor hosts a New Year’s Day parade, and also on New Year’s Day is the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club, so if you are crazy, you can jump in Lake Michigan to start 2024!”

Another event coming back to Door County this holiday season is the Ridges Sanctuary’s ‘Natural Christmas’ event. There, they will have a lit boardwalk at night for a winter hike, chestnuts and marshmallows over the fire, holiday music, and a wreath-making workshop.

There are many more events planned for the winter months ahead, and Jen said it’s a special time to see the families in the community come out to embrace that time together.

“Door County is special because of what we have up here. family-friendly, couples love Door County,” beamed Rogers. “It’s just a great location to host something!”

If you’re looking to participate in the holiday spirit in Door County, visit Door County’s website for a complete list of their scheduled events, or click here for featured winter events.