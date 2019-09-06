Door County named Best Destination for Fall Foliage

Video courtesy of Door County Visitor Bureau (DCVB)

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Door County was recently named the Best Destination for Fall Foliage in the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

Fall festivals, apple harvests, and outdoor recreation opportunities amidst the fall colors were highlights from those who nominated Door County from across the US.

The Door County Visitors Bureau says Door County was initially chosen as one of the 20 nominees for the contest by a panel of national travel experts.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote during online voting from July 29 through August 26. Door County finished in the top spot during the voting.

Other notable finishes in the top 10 include the White Mountains, Finger Lakes, Pocono Mountains, the Upper Peninsula, and the Okanagan Valley.

Door County is encouraging visitors to make lodging reservations in advance of the colors changing.

For visitor information, a fal color report, fall events, and more, click here or call the Visitor Bureau at 800-527-3529.