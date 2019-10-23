Door County: One dead, another seriously injured following two-vehicle crash

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Door County that sent another driver to the hospital via helicopter.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on STH 57 and South Cloverleaf Road in the township of Nasewaupee.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was airlifted for serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors. Names are not being released until the family has been notified.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

A previous version of this story said STH 57 may be closed for several hours, but Door County officials say it has been reopened as of 6:47 p.m. This story has been updated to reflect this information.