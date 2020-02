SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Pond Hockey Tournament has moved to Sturgeon Bay due to unsafe ice conditions on Kangaroo Lake.

Officials with the tournament say they’ll miss the lake, but “THE GAMES MUST GO ON!”

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 beginning at 8 a.m. The final games will be played at 8:45 p.m.

The Sister Bay Sports Complex is located at 2155 Autumn Court.