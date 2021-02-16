Door County route among three Wisconsin routes that earn national designations

(WFRV) – Wisconsin had three scenic routes that pass along waterfronts which earned national designations.

Three of Wisconsin’s major waterfronts won Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) designations for their national importance as tourism attractions.

The FHWA’s National Scenic Byways Program declared the Wisconsin Great River Road (previously recognized as a National Scenic Byway) an All-American Road.

Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Byway and Door County’s Coastal Byway both gained National Scenic Byway designations.

According to officials, the routes are selected based on the archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.

“It is a well-deserved honor for these three routes to gain National Scenic Byways titles, which help guide travelers from around the world,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

Details on the three routes are: