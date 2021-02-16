Door County route among three Wisconsin routes that earn national designations

(WFRV) – Wisconsin had three scenic routes that pass along waterfronts which earned national designations.
Three of Wisconsin’s major waterfronts won Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) designations for their national importance as tourism attractions.
The FHWA’s National Scenic Byways Program declared the Wisconsin Great River Road (previously recognized as a National Scenic Byway) an All-American Road.
Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Byway and Door County’s Coastal Byway both gained National Scenic Byway designations.
According to officials, the routes are selected based on the archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.
“It is a well-deserved honor for these three routes to gain National Scenic Byways titles, which help guide travelers from around the world,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.
Details on the three routes are:
- Wisconsin Great River Road (All American Road)
- Covers 250 miles in Wisconsin and passes through 33 river towns along WIS 35. It had been Wisconsin’s only National Scenic Byway and was often called “The best drive in the Midwest.”
- Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Scenic Byway (National Scenic Byway)
- Follows 70 miles of WIS 13 along the southern shore of Lake Superior along the Bayfield Peninsula through quaint harbor towns and historic fishing villages, near dozens of orchards and fruit farms, along miles of sand beach and the home of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
- Door County’s Coastal Byway (National Scenic Byway)
- Stretches over 66 miles along WIS 57 and 42 from Sturgeon Bay to the tip of the peninsula and back.