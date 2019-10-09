Door County Sheriff asking for help in locating missing teen

LITTLE STURGEON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old Jordin Vanertie was last seen riding a red and black mountain bike on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on CTH C in the Little Sturgeon area.

Jordin is described as 5’7″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Jordin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Door County Communications Center at 920-746-2416.