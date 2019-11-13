Door County Sheriff looking for walk-away inmate

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a Huber inmate did not return to the Door County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Dennis Harris Jr. left the jail at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday on Huber release for a job interview.

Harris reportedly did not go to his interview. He was picked up and given a ride to the VA clinic in Green Bay.

Officials say Harris is now a Huber Walk-Away (Escaped) Inmate.

Harris is described as a white male, 5’11, 217 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has numerous tattoos including one on his Adam’s apple and the word ‘FROST’ on the left side of his neck.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harris was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black canvas shoes.

He was serving a sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Door County Sheriff’s Office at 920-746-2416.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 920-746-2436.