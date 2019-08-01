Door County Sheriff’s Department: Five injured in Sister Bay crash, alcohol may have been a factor

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Department, five people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on South 57 north of Orchard Road in Sister Bay late Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department says alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Deputies say a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by a 26-year-old Baileys Harbor woman, was traveling southbound when it struck a northbound 2011 Nissan Rouge, driven by a 25-year-old Sister Bay man.

The Ford Escape then continued southbound and then struck a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

The Suburban was being driven by a Freeport, Illinois man.

Officials say the driver of the Escape was transported to Door County Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was transported from the scene by Eagle III helicopter to Bay Area Medical Center in Green Bay with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Suburban was transported to Door County Medical Center by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. She has since been transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by air ambulances.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan Rouge had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. They were not transported to the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released.