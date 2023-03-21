(WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office was recently made aware of a new phone scam going around the area.

In a Facebook post, The Sheriff’s Office says the scam involves a potential victim receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of “Homeland Security.”

According to authorities, someone recently reported an incident where they were called by a “Special Agent John Miller” and were asked to give away personal information.

The “Special agent first called from a California phone number before calling back with a New Jersey number after the potential victim had hung up.

On the second call, the “Special Agent” reportedly became very aggressive and continued demanding the potential victim to give them personal information which they refused to give.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to be cautious when they are asked for money or information over the phone.