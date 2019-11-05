Door County Sheriff’s Office looking for Huber walk away inmate

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information after a Door County Jail inmate walked away from custody.

Officials say 31-year-old Chad Skarvan left the jail for Huber release on Monday at around 7 a.m.

Skarvan reportedly did not return to the jail and is now considered a Huber Walk-Away (Escaped) Inmate.

He is described as white, 6′ tall, and 190 pounds. Skarvan has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving a sentence for Criminal Trespassing to Dwelling.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 920-746-2416.

If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 920-746-2436.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has no reason to believe the public is in any danger.