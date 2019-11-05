LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County Sheriff’s Office looking for Huber walk away inmate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information after a Door County Jail inmate walked away from custody.

Officials say 31-year-old Chad Skarvan left the jail for Huber release on Monday at around 7 a.m.

Skarvan reportedly did not return to the jail and is now considered a Huber Walk-Away (Escaped) Inmate.

He is described as white, 6′ tall, and 190 pounds. Skarvan has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving a sentence for Criminal Trespassing to Dwelling.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 920-746-2416.

If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 920-746-2436.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office has no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories