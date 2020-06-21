Door County Sheriff’s Office reminds graduating seniors of available scholarship

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All graduating seniors still have time to apply for the Joint Professional Law Enforcement Officers Association of Door County scholarship.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, all seniors of the graduating Class of 2020 are eligible to apply for the $250 scholarship before the application deadline on June 30.
Door County officials posted on its Facebook page that on June 17 as a reminder to residents to submit their applications before the deadline.
For more information visit the Door County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.