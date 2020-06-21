LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County Sheriff’s Office reminds graduating seniors of available scholarship

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All graduating seniors still have time to apply for the Joint Professional Law Enforcement Officers Association of Door County scholarship.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, all seniors of the graduating Class of 2020 are eligible to apply for the $250 scholarship before the application deadline on June 30.

Door County officials posted on its Facebook page that on June 17 as a reminder to residents to submit their applications before the deadline.

For more information visit the Door County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

