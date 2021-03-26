LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County Sheriff’s warn parents of Snapchat accounts asking for explicit content

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to talk with their children about befriending strangers online.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of several online accounts, that are specifically on Snapchat and asking for sexually explicit material from teenagers. After an investigation, Door County Sheriff’s Office discovered that the accounts that made the requests are located in India.

One general rule the Sheriff’s Office recommends is if they cannot call or meet them in person, they should not be their online friend.

The situation will continue to be monitored by the Door County Sheriff’s Office and they will attempt to identify as many accounts as possible to effectively stop the situation.

There is no further information, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

