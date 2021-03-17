Door County Short Term Rental owners concerned proposed town ordinance could run them out of business

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) — In Door County, tourism is big business.

In 2018, Beth Resch of Sevastopol decided to get in on the business by renting out her house.

“I’m a single income family, so it’s really been beneficial to me and my family,” she told Local 5. “I use that revenue to improve my home, improve my yard, I use it to pay for college tuitions. I have four children.”

To make that extra income, her house is booked an average of about 112 nights a year.

Resch says a new town ordinance proposal has her worried about the future of her business venture.

“One of the main stipulations is they want to limit short term rentals to a six night minimum stay,” she explained.

Resch says that’s a huge chunk of her business, “I had two stays that were six days or more last year, so it would reduce my stays by 90 percent,” she told Local 5.

Kimberly Hazen, a fellow Door County Short Term Rental (STR) owner says she thinks the proposal is the town’s way of reeling in the rental industry.

“From what I understand is they’re really trying to really help preserve the vibe of the neighborhoods,” she said, “and they’re seeing STRs as kind of the troublesome child that’s making a ruckus.”

Hazen’s has two STRs, one in Ellison Bay and one near Sister Bay.

She runs a Facebook group for STR owners in Door County, and she says the Sevastopol proposal is a hot topic in the group.

“Our group is really getting increasingly concerned with the ordinance because it may travel up the peninsula,” Hazen explained.

She told Local 5 that eliminating weekend rentals would make vacationing in Door County less accessible, which may have an impact on the tourism industry as a whole.

“The more people are staying over, the more breakfasts you’re selling, the more dinners you’re selling, the more putt putt games you’re selling,” she said. “All of those businesses are going to be effected if the tourism lodging choices are limited.”

Resch agreed, “Door County is based on tourism, and short term rentals support that tourism. So when they are trying to limit us, it just doesn’t make sense to me.

Local 5 reached out to Plan Commission Chair Linda Wait for comment on this story, but we have not yet heard back.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE IN FULL

The town plans on hosting a public input meeting to discuss the proposal on May 12th.

Hazen has started on online petition for STR owners and guests to share their opinions on the matter.

She says she plans to present the petition to the Town Board at the May 12th meeting.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PETITION