FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership.

Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in many Wisconsinites lasting memories and the current owner hopes to keep those traditions alive.

Don’t worry, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard isn’t planning on closing its doors for good. The listing reinforces that the business is not closing.

There is also a Facebook post that provides additional information, and a way for potential buyers to reach out. That post has over 74 shares.

Although famous for its flavor of the day custards and pies, Not Licked Yet is also a full-service restaurant that utilizes fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers, cementing itself as part of Door Counties Legacy for decades.

The owner, who started the business in 1982, is ready to retire but hopes that business will remain as usual, and states that Not Licked Yet is still open for business.

The sale price is listed at $5 million and includes the over 1,700-square-foot building. The restaurant has an outdoor dining area with views of the shoreline and a playground.