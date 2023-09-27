STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A store in Sturgeon Bay is putting its best foot forward to help a local nonprofit.

For every pair of socks sold by Wilkins & Olander, the owners of the shop are donating $1 to Door CANcer, a nonprofit that helps cancer survivors and their families in Door County.

Wilkins & Olander owner Dawn Fischer says, “It’s near and dear to my heart. My family was stricken with tragedy with cancer in 2018. I’ve always loved what Door CANcer has done. They’re just such a great organization.”

The idea for the ‘Sock-it-to-Cancer’ fundraiser came about in 2019. Since then, the store has raised thousands of dollars for Door CANcer.

Kris Husby-Nelson is a board member for the nonprofit. Before that, she benefitted from the organization.

“I’m a 29-year cancer survivor, and I lost my first husband to cancer in 2001. Door CANcer helped us with our heating bills the winter that he was sick,” Husby-Nelson says.

Fellow board member and cancer survivor Sue Wehrli is grateful for Wilkins & Olander giving back.

She says, “I just think it’s a clever idea, Sock-it-to-Cancer. It’s just a great partnership.”

Husby-Nelson also says she loves the idea, saying she ‘bought 9 pairs this year.’

The Sock-it-to-Cancer campaign runs in-store at 120 N. 3rd Ave in Sturgeon Bay and online until Saturday, September 30th.