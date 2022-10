DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes on WIS 57 near Jacksonport.

According to WisDOT, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. and the section of WIS 57 that is closed is between Loritz Road and Jorns Road.

Authorities say that the lanes should reopen in about two hours and that the Door County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

No other information has been provided.

