Door County welcomes ‘Skaliwags by Chef Chris’

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – When one door closes, another opens; Just a few months after The Cookery Restaurant and Wine Bar located in Fish Creek closed up shop, a new high-end seafood and steak cuisine is moving in and welcoming the community back into the scenic space.

Skaliwags by Chef Chris announced on June 23 that it has officially opened and is ready to invite residents near and far to enjoy delicious food accompanied by a fun, casual, and modern atmosphere.

The restaurant, located at 4135 Main Street, is owned by Chef Chris Wiltfang who has recently taken to his business’s Facebook page to post welcoming video messages inviting residents to the eatery. Raised in South Georgia, Chef Chris is said to have cultivated a love for cooking seafood. And now, he is bringing that culinary passion straight to Wisconsin with a delicious oceanic menu.

But don’t worry carnivores, you aren’t being left out. The restaurant also reportedly serves cuts of aged Black Angus steaks for the heartiest meat-eaters, truly offering something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’d like to invite you to a food event unlike any other in the area. We are committed to creating a once-in-a-lifetime food experience every time you come in using only the freshest ingredients on earth,” shares Chef Chris. Skaliwags by Chef Chris will be open in Fish Creek seven days a week from 11:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.