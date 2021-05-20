Door County’s The Cookery Restaurant and Wine Bar closing for business

(WFRV) – After over 40 years in business, a Wisconsin favorite is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the community it loved to serve.

The Cookery Restaurant and Wine Bar in Fish Creek announced on Thursday afternoon that owners, Dick and Carol Skare, have decided to retire after a long 44 years in business and sell the property. The announcement which was made via the business Facebook page read:

“It is with many mixed emotions that we share this news. Dick and Carol are retiring and selling the restaurant property. The Cookery will be closing on Monday, May 31st. A new restaurant will be moving into the space and we will be sharing more details after the sale is final. We hope you can join us for your favorite Cookery meal in the next few weeks!”

The Cookery Restaurant and Wine Bar was first opened the weekend of July fourth, 1977, by two young newlyweds, Dick and Carol Skare. Starting off as a small business, the Skare’s goal of creating a warm, welcoming, and casual environment for its customers quickly drew many residents to its doors eventually leading to the expansion of its restaurant which included adding lodging and a wine bar.

Wisconsin residents still have through the end of May to stop by The Cookery Restaurant and Wine Bar to enjoy a delicious meal and say goodbye to the restaurant that served them well for several years.

